ANDERSON, Mo.— The sounds of bluegrass music and the blacksmith’s hammer striking the anvil filled the air, as demonstrators brought history to life Saturday at the New Bethel Heritage Festival.
The event, centered around the two-room historic New Bethel School in rural Anderson, was designed to introduce people to trades and crafts commonplace in rural America in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Karen Almeter, president of the New Bethel School Preservation Association, said she hoped the many guests to the one-day event not only enjoyed themselves but also took advantage of the demonstrations to have a hands-on experience.
Living historians, dressed in period-appropriate clothing, spread out on the school grounds showcasing everything from pottery and lye soap making, to blacksmithing and flax spinning.
Inside the school, younger students took part in an hourlong session designed to introduce them to life inside a two-room school. Desks lined the room with Big Chief tablets and other history lessons as the schoolmarm Karen Bjortomt taught a lesson and answered questions. Parents and older siblings stood along the walls of the room watching, soaking in the experience.
Bjortomt, who lives in rural Joplin with her family, said she is new to the living history experience. She met Almeter at one of the monthly Ozark Homesteading meetings, which takes place in the school, and was recruited to help with the festival.
Her sons, Zander, 14, and Jayden, 8, were recruited to help as well. The two boys taught others how to create a rope using old-fashioned tools and bailing twine.
“I think (the festival) is awesome,” Zander Bjortomt said. “There’s so many people here, and so many things for people to learn.”
Passing on knowledgeJeannie Wheatley, a spinner and weaver from Grove, Oklahoma, brought historic tools to the festival to show people how to take flax from plant to weavable fibers.
Wheatley began learning the art of spinning 28 years ago, joking it was by word of mouth and books in the “pre-internet” days. As her interest grew, she purchased a loom.
In 2012, Wheatley took a weeklong class with professional British weaver Jason Collingwood in Fredericksburg, Texas. In the class, Wheatley connected with other weavers and spinners, opening the doors to finding additional resources and teachers.
Since then, Wheatley has taught a variety of classes in the craft at both Har-Ber Village in Grove, and her garage studio. She found herself at the New Bethel Heritage Festival after meeting Almeter at Har-Ber Village.
“I’ve always loved the history of textiles and being able to go deeper in that,” Wheatley said. “I find it fascinating to look at what somebody is wearing and realize I could weave that.”
Wheatley said she continues to learn through an involvement with the Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild, an organization which began in the 1940s.
Throughout the festival, Wheatley explained and demonstrated breaking down flax plants for spinning. The plants she used were harvested and soaked in water for up to a month in a process called retting. They were then taken out of the water and dried by spreading out into a field or yard.
Using a 200-year-old breaker, Wheatley showed guests how to break off the outside of the flax plant, in order to get to the fine hairs inside the stem. Then using a hackle, she cleaned the hairs in order to break them down into a fine fiber.
Once the fiber is spun into thread, Wheatley said it becomes linen, which can be used for everything from weaving rugs to cloth, depending upon the thickness of the thread.
Wheatley said she gets her wool from friends spread throughout the Four-State Area.
“They all have different types of wool, so it depends on what I want to do with it,” Wheatley said.
She hopes those attending the festival will not only relive how things were done in the past, but learn from it as well.
“It’s so educational for people to step back and see how things really happened,” Wheatley said.
The New Bethel Heritage Festival takes place yearly on the Saturday of Mother’s Day weekend. For more information, persons interested may contact Almeter at 417-845-6855 or visit the association’s Facebook page by searching New Bethel School Preservation Association.
