Local health experts said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new guidance issued Monday is a step in the right direction, but they warned that residents should not let their guards down yet.
Americans who have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to the CDC.
The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.
Dr. Rob McNab, director of Freeman Health System's COVID-19 unit, said that although restrictions are loosening, the pandemic hasn’t gone away.
“Over the course of the past year, I think that COVID has taught us that you shouldn’t ignore it,” he said. “Every time we’ve started to become real complacent and relax, it kind of crept back in, and numbers have gone back up again. We’ve been through this routine before.”
The CDC recommends that those who have been full vaccinated should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from others, and avoiding crowds, immunocompromised people and poorly ventilated spaces.
“We know that 50% to 80% of people who get COVID, regardless of how severe their symptoms are or aren’t, will continue to have some effect on their health for six to 12 months,” McNab said. “I think it’s definitely on the road to the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s not the vaccines. It’s about the vaccines being in the patient.”
Donna Stokes, Mercy Hospital Joplin’s infection preventionist, recommends erring on the side of caution and to continue practicing safety measures.
“I think we have to be sure that people understand that there is more information that they have recommended, especially for fully vaccinated people who might be around high-risk individuals need to continue to practice safety precautions,” Stokes said. “As long as everyone understands fully what this information means. It is definitely some good news. It’s kind of like that light at the end of the tunnel, but still we need to continue cautiously.”
Even if people are fully vaccinated or have carried the illness before, it doesn’t mean they won’t contract COVID-19. McNab said major vaccinations are effective at preventing symptomatic diseases, but the ability to stop all infections is not guaranteed.
“We think that we’ve prevented people from having symptoms, and we have slowed down transmission,” McNab said. “We know that there’s probably about 70% to 80% that if you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to get the virus, and you’re not going to be able to spread it. But because the vaccine induces an immune response, it protects your system, but it doesn’t necessarily protect your sinuses.”
The guidance addresses a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.
“With more and more people vaccinated each day, we are starting to turn a corner,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
McNab said the goal is to reach herd immunity, which means 50% to 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated.
However, Stokes said people need to take into consideration that less than 10% of the U.S. population is considered fully immunized.
“The good news is that if you have a family and you’re fully vaccinated, then you can visit households without all of the precautions,” Stokes said. “If you have individuals who have been fully vaccinated, then you can have lunch together, socialize a bit more together. This is really good news. The precautions still need to be implemented in larger groups where you may not know if individuals have been fully vaccinated or individuals who remain at high risk for severe disease if they were to acquire it.”
This means people could have a small Easter dinner with family but should skip that large St. Patrick’s Day party, health officials said. But the last thing you want to do is jump the gun when the country is on the verge of progress, Stokes said. If in doubt, it’s best to take precautions, she said.
James Walkingstick, 22, of Afton, Oklahoma, works for the Wyandotte Nation, where he was able to receive both his Moderna vaccinations earlier this year. The nation had a large supply for tribal members and vaccinated any employees with leftover doses before they expired. He didn’t experience any side effects aside from a sore arm and believes the new guidance will motivate people to get vaccinated.
“I personally wasn’t too worried because I have several friends who have already been vaccinated, and it’s gone smooth,” he said. "I’ve been patiently waiting for it (the announcement) and when we could finally take our masks off. I think for the public at large it will be more encouragement to get vaccinated.”
Walkingstick, who’s a sophomore at Harvard University, said that campus has been shut down since last spring break and has fully transitioned to online courses. He’s looking forward to in-person classes starting back up and eating his favorite meal with his grandparents.
“I really miss family reunions, gatherings, brunch with friends,” Walkingstick said. “I think it would be great to have that connection with friends and family again. My grandmother loves cooking, but I’m not able to try it. I know once everything is lifted, the first thing I’m going to get is a big plate of her tamales.”
