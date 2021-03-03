The drop-off location for bulky items that Joplin residents want to dispose of will change April 1 as the result of a new contract.
The city of Joplin’s three-year contract for the service will change to Waste Corporation of America from Republic Services after City Council approval on Monday night of the contract. WCA submitted the low bid for the service, said Lynden Lawson, the city’s assistant director of public works operations.
When the contract takes effect, residents can dispose of up to 2,000 pounds of bulky items, limited quantities of construction/demolition debris, brush and tree limbs, and tires with the city paying half the cost. Disposal prices are $18 per car, truck or short trailer load, and $22 for a long trailer, but the city will pay half so that residents pay $9.
The city does operate a location at 1702 N. Schifferdecker Ave. where limbs, leaves and grass clippings can be taken for free. That drop-off site is open the third Saturday of each month from March through October.
Leaves and grass clippings will not be accepted at the transfer station, but those are acccepted at the city compost operation located at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant at 3457 W. Eddy Lane.
The transfer station to take the bulky items is located at 3700 W. Seventh St., on the south side of Seventh Street between Schifferdecker Avenue and Black Cat Road. This will be a change in location from the Republic Services site on Old Route 66 near Galena.
The council also approved a contract for $300,610 with Joplin Industrial Electric Co. for replacement of a generator at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Plant.
Two zoning requests were advanced to final readings:
• A request by city staff to vacate a city-owned 75-foot strip right of way about 670 feet long in a field north of First Community Church between Connecticut Avenue and Murphy Boulevard.
• A request by Alan Bemo to change zoning of property at 4307 Swede Lane from industrial to single-family residential for the construction of a house.
Also approved were two contracts with Clay Cole Trucking from demolition of dilapidated houses at 1215 S. Iowa Ave. for $2,500 and 1119 S. Jackson Ave. for $2,700.
A contract was approved with state and federal transportation agencies to reimburse the city for aerial photography work and and assessment of where wheelchair access ramps still need to be installed on sidewalks to meet federal requirements. The projects are part of the street and transportation work planned by the Joplin Area Transportation Study Organization. The cost will be about $415,000, with the city paying 20% from the transportation sales tax fund.
