PITTSBURG, Kan. — A $95,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will allow Pittsburg State University's automotive technology department to purchase a hydraulic training board to train personnel in the agriculture industry.
The department, working in partnership with the Kansas Center for Careers & Technical Education at PSU, will offer 12 workshops for agriculture industry personnel over a span of three years. Three already are planned for late 2020 and early 2021.
The workshops will be held in PSU’s Kansas Technology Center and will be open to technicians, instructors, agricultural manufacturing personnel, field representatives and hotline troubleshooters.
The equipment to be purchased with the grant, a Bosch Rexroth training board, is double-sided and allows two groups to use it at a time.
“The workshops will allow participants to receive hands-on training for machine hydraulic systems, including open center, pressure compensating, pre-spool compensation and post-spool compensation,” said Tim Dell, coordinator of the automotive technology department's diesel and heavy equipment programs, in a statement. “The training will also include training on hydrostatic transmissions."
