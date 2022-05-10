CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new law enforcement memorial at the Jasper County Courthouse in Carthage pays tribute to the local officers who died in the line of duty. It was dedicated Tuesday in a special service to honor their memories.
The Jasper County Law Enforcement Memorial displays 26 names of the fallen officers along with their photos and their end-of-watch dates, including Cpl. Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, two Joplin police who were fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call in March.
The names of the officers were read aloud by the law enforcement agencies with which they served during the ceremony. Family members and loved ones of the fallen attended the event along with dozens of officers from the region.
Jasper County Sheriff Randee Kaiser said he couldn’t think of a better place to have the region’s first law enforcement memorial than the Jasper County Courthouse, one of the oldest standing government buildings in the area.
“This building has a lot of history, and a lot of things have changed in the plus-100 years that this building was put together, but one thing that has not changed is the sacrifice that these men have made — the ultimate sacrifice in the service of our communities,” Kaiser said. “We are deeply grateful for them. We feel like it’s good for us to take a few minutes out of our day and to remember that and honor that.”
The memorial’s dedication corresponds with National Police Week, which pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. National Police Week was established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962.
“We have this nice state ceremony that they do, and a national ceremony is a really big deal, and I thought that we should do something locally,” Kaiser said. “I think that individuals who make a sacrifice, like what these individuals did, should be remembered.”
Kaiser said they began brainstorming the project last year after realizing there wasn’t a memorial honoring fallen officers from Jasper County.
“We came up with the idea for a memorial wall, and we started piecing it together from there,” Kaiser said.
He aims to make remembering the officers an annual tradition. The estimated $5,000 memorial was funded by donations from local anonymous businesses and community members.
Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, was the guest speaker during the dedication ceremony. Karsten was the first woman to serve as colonel of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and is the first woman to serve as director of the Department of Public Safety. She was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson in 2018.
“It’s my honor to join you for this first remembrance ceremony of the Jasper County’s new law enforcement memorial,” she said. “It’s very heartwarming to know this community has strong supporters of law enforcement who are willing to create special tributes to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Karsten said the memorial ensures that “these guardians and protectors” are remembered and honored long into the future.
“The officers on the wall deserve that, and generations of children in this community deserve the opportunity to learn about what these officers did, to learn about being a public servant,” she said.
Sgt. Scott Arner, 43, a Jasper County Sheriff's deputy, died in a diving accident Jan. 4, 2002, while searching ice-covered water for a body during an investigation into a possible homicide. He had been with the sheriff’s department since 1989. Miranda Arner, his wife, attended the memorial dedication and said she’s thankful how the community is not only remembering her husband but also the other men who were killed in the line of duty.
“I know that Scott would really appreciate it,” she told the Globe. “I also really appreciate all of the officers that are doing the same things that he did to serve and protect the people.”
Leonard S. Rich, 42, was a city marshal with the Webb City Police Department who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance inside Lizzie Reed’s Resort on Broadway Street on Aug. 10, 1902, according to Webb City Sentinel archives.
Chief Don Melton said this is the first local memorial honoring Rich. He’s looking for next of kin to obtain permission to place a memorial plaque at his gravesite in the Webb City Cemetery.
“It was good to see him honored along with the other officers and a place to be memorialized with our officers who have passed in the line of duty,” he said.
Kaiser also took a moment to recognize two fallen officers not listed on the memorial but who had local ties to Jasper County: Master Patrolman Jeff Taylor, a Riverside Police Department officer who responded to the Joplin tornado disaster and died June 3, 2011, after being struck by lightning; and Officer Lane Anthony Burns of the Bonne Terre Police Department, a Carthage native who was killed in the line of duty March 17.
