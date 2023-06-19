City staff planning for construction of the Tin Cup Trail in south Joplin will hold an open house to provide information and answer questions about the project.
Residents may stop by the session to discuss the trail plans. It will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the community room at the Joplin Family Y, 3404 W. McIntosh Circle Drive. Parking is available on the north side of the building with overflow parking on the south.
Informational displays will be provided for the session, and those involved in the planning will be available to provide details and answer questions.
The Tin Cup Trail is a pedestrian/bike trail along the Tin Cup Creek in south Joplin. The head of the trail will connect to the St. Johns Trail, which begins near Mercy Park. The trail will wind through rural points until it joins with trails in McIndoe Park along Shoal Creek. It will add a mile of new trail to the city's trails system.
The trail is to be built in two phases from revenue generated by the quarter-cent parks and stormwater sales tax. The first phase was included in a list of projects to be built with that tax revenue that has been collected by a 10-year cycle of the tax that was approved by voters in 2011. A second phase of the trail was included on the project list for a 10-year renewal of the tax approved by voters in 2021.
Phase one of the trail is being designed by city staff. Phase two could incorporate multiple creek crossings and other outdoor challenges. The engineering firm of Allgeier, Martin and Associates will assist with designing phase two. Those engineers also will be available at the open house to talk to residents.
Anyone who wants more information but cannot attend the meeting may call city traffic engineer Dakota Rusk at 417-624-0820, ext. 1598, or email drusk@joplinmo.org.
