CARTHAGE, Mo. — With preparation work almost finished, workers and officials are getting ready to install a new mural later this month on the east side of the McBride Building, 136 E. Fourth St., on the Carthage square.
Abi Almandinger, director of Vision Carthage, said the start of installation of the 27-by-44-foot mural is set for Monday, April 19, and it will be a community event.
“Andy Thomas will install the first tile, and I’ll install the second tile, and Keith McBride will install the third tile,” Almandinger said. “We’ll make an announcement of the event beforehand and invite the public and press to watch.”
The mural is called “Big Dreams Grow in Carthage.” Andy Thomas, a renowned artist and Carthage native, designed the artwork, and Keith McBride owns the building on which the mural will be featured.
Almandinger said community donations made it possible to add the art to the Carthage square.
“We raised over $100,000 in under a year,” Almandinger said. “In fact, we got a generous donation of $4,000 from the Carthage Council on the Arts just this week. The community has just gotten behind it and it’s going to transform that whole area. It’s promoting art. It’s historic preservation. It’s economic development for downtown. It’s just so great.”
The artist
Thomas created a mural that features the major themes of Carthage’s history and the people who made Carthage the community it is today.
Thomas made the mural look like it’s in the process of being created by six of the artists who made Carthage an arts hot spot. The artists are Thomas, Sam Butcher and Jerry Ellis, who are still living, and the late Bill Snow, Bob Tommey and Lowell Davis.
Snow died in 2016, and Tommey and Davis died in 2020.
Thomas showed Davis a print of the finished mural before he died.
“It was great to let him see it,” Thomas said. “Lowell meant a great deal to me, and I wanted him to look good in it, so I took it out there. He seemed to really love it. That gave me an extra excuse to visit him before he passed away. Man, we go way back, and he meant a lot to me.”
Thomas said he’s really looking forward to seeing the mural go up.
“What feels good to me about it is the tiles are going to last a long time,” Thomas said. “It’s not like we’re going to paint it and it’s going to look crappy in a year. It should have an extremely long life and look good that whole time.”
The mural features some of the most famous people to grow up in Carthage, including the artists, baseball player Carl Hubbell, football player Felix Wright, naturalist and television pioneer Marlin Perkins, astronaut Janet Kavandi, and ragtime musician James Scott.
Whitehill Enterprises was contracted to transfer the mural to the tiles and install them.
Thomas said at the unveiling of the mural on Aug. 30, 2020, that he was trying to portray a colorful, almost fantasy version of his hometown.
“There really seemed to be three themes that everybody wanted to portray in the mural,” Thomas said in August. “One is we want to honor some of the great people who have come from Carthage. Two, we wanted to honor Carthage and, third, we wanted to honor the art and artists in Carthage. We decided to create a fantastical version of Carthage with the courthouse and the architectural gems of Carthage, and children playing around them. And the children playing is kind of the theme of this because, of the people we’re going to honor here, they all grew up here and they all played here as children and that became part of their life and part of what made them famous.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.