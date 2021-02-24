Katy Booher has been named principal of Soaring Heights Elementary School.
She will succeed Teresa Adams, who recently announced her retirement.
Booher began her 11-year career in public education as a fifth-grade teacher at Webb City Middle School. She later was the director of English language development in Webb City before becoming a building-level administrator at Noel Elementary and Junior High School in McDonald County.
"I am honored to have been selected to serve the students, staff and community stakeholders of Joplin Schools as the principal of Soaring Heights Elementary School," she said in a statement. "Our shared love of students and a belief in the importance of advancing a culture of continuous improvement will ensure that together, the Soaring Heights team can maintain the wonderful practices already in place and build upon our strengths to meet the needs of our precious students.”
Booher earned a bachelor's degree in education and a master's degree in educational leadership from Missouri Southern State University.
