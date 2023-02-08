Wanted: retirees looking for a new purpose.
Two local agencies have teamed up to launch a program to match volunteers ages 55 and older to opportunities to donate some time and skills to nonprofit agencies in need of assistance.
A kickoff meeting was held Wednesday at the Joplin Public Library to introduce the program to representatives of local agencies who are interested in participating in the "Give 5" program, organized by the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas and the Area Agency on Aging Region X.
"Give 5 is a civic matchmaking program geared toward recent retirees and seniors, people we like to say are 55 and better," said Duane Dreiling, executive director of the United Way agency.
He said those attending will be challenged to redefine what the roles of volunteers could mean when there is a diverse pool of experience.
It gives people who are no longer working a full-time job a way to match up their skills or interests and be involved in the community by donating time and experience to an organization. Candidates could find positions as board members, advisers and consultants, receptionists, carpenters, piano teachers, child advocates and a number of other possibilities.
"A lot of times you're so involved in your career you don't know what the needs are in the community," Dreiling said. "Through this program we are going to connect volunteers to community organizations and ask them to commit five hours a month."
People with all types of experience could find a match with a local organization that would be of great benefit, he said.
"These are highly skilled volunteers," Dreiling said. "So many times our organizations are looking for that specialized volunteer with finance or marketing, and different things. Our hope is that we have highly skilled volunteers that we are matching up with community needs." Volunteers also could include parents and homemakers who are willing to pitch in with their skills.
People interested in volunteering can fill out an application on the United Way's website to provide contact information and interests. The organizers will contact enrollees to invite them to a get-acquainted experience during which they will visit organizations to see if any of those places or needs are of interest.
So far there about 25 organizations participating, including Jasper County CASA, Children's Haven, Lafayette House, Habitat for Humanity, and Bright Futures in Joplin and Carl Junction.
For retirees who leave Joplin in winter, there are seasonal opportunities, said Jennifer Shotwell, executive director of the Area Agency on Aging.
"When you call my agency, we always need Meals on Wheels drivers. However, upon reflection, we need an awful lot more," Shotwell said. "To match up volunteers and their skills and what they have to offer is what we are about."
Greg Burris, president and CEO of the United Way of the Ozarks in Springfield and co-founder of the Give 5 program, said that baby boomers over time will produce up to 70 million retirees "with tons of skills and talents, and what we're trying to do is keep them off the couch. We call the Give 5 program 'couch repellent' because it gives them the opportunity to not only learn about their community and some of the challenging issues in their own backyard, but also gives them on ramps to be a part of the solution.'"
Burris said he helped start the program when he was city manager of the city of Springfield to help not only local organizations but people who had or could become socially isolated after they were no longer in the workforce.
"We knew that in our community we needed volunteer talent," he said. "We also knew there were people retiring and turning 65. But what we didn't understand was how many people were out there looking for meaning and purpose in their lives. Because social isolation by its very definition is hidden, so you have people with tons of skills and talents who retired — and we think of retirement as a destination — but if you don't have a plan, you kind of look around and say, 'Is this it?' So you have to have something with meaning and purpose that makes you want to get up of a morning."
Burris said the program has been so popular in Springfield that it's been going on five years. Nineteen classes of enrollees have been completed, and two upcoming classes are filled.
"We have spread this program now through 13 communities across the nation," he said.
Shotwell said it's been three years in the planning here and finding funding for the program. All of the locations that have the program receive a state-paid grant of $42,500 for the expenses of a year of operations, Burris said.
"Certainly the investment is going to benefit not just a specific organization but all of us," Shotwell said.
United Way and the AAA will work on a packet of information about the program to give to employers who can provide it to their upcoming retirees in hopes of drawing people to Give 5, the organizers said.
