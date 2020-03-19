WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Webb City Farmers Market has implemented new procedures to increase safety during operations.
All non-essential market activities, such as music and the Kids Gardening Club, have been suspended. There also will be no eat-in meals, but vendors may continue to sell meals to go.
Hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer will be in place at both ends of the pavilion. Vendors have been spaced farther out throughout the pavilion.
A new curbside shopping service is available for those who are ill or uncomfortable entering the pavilion. Residents should park in designated spots alongside the market kitchen, and a volunteer will take orders. Call 417-438-5833 for more information.
