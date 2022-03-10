Missouri Southern State University officials on Thursday announced the creation of a scholarship fund to financially support seven Ukrainian students set to graduate from area high schools in May.
Michelle Wood, director of Major Giving at Missouri Southern, said the foreign exchange students are currently enrolled at Neosho, Lamar, Miller, Golden City, Mount Vernon and Purdy schools, as well as an unnamed seventh school district in Southeast Kansas. There are no Ukrainian students enrolled in Jasper County-based schools that she knew of, she said, nor are there any students from Ukraine now enrolled at Missouri Southern.
The scholarship fund was established by Chris Moos, professor of international business at Missouri Southern, and his wife, Liliya, a Ukrainian native.
“We wanted to help the people of Ukraine,” Moos said. “By helping their children continue their education, we can help the country rebuild and reestablish themselves after the war is over.”
Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, “I’ve been sick with worry and concern with the families of the people of Ukraine, and wondering what I could do here in Joplin” to help. Upon learning of the scholarship fund, “I knew how I could help,” Wood said during Thursday afternoon’s faculty panel discussion about Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Student Scholarship Fund, Wood said, is available “so the students can continue, if they so choose, to attend Missouri Southern State University.”
To give financial support, visit the Missouri Southern giving link at www.mssu.edu/ukraine scholarship. Gifts can also be sent to Missouri Southern Foundation in care of the Ukrainian Student Scholarship Fund, Wood said.
“We are asking for, and soliciting, to grow this scholarship for them and to offer it for them,” said added. These students “are trying to stay in contact with their families; they are obviously concerned and worried about them.”
What makes it even worse is that family assets back home have been frozen by the invading Russians, and the host families sheltering them in the U.S. need help.
“What better way for them to be able to go back to their country when the time is right, and they can return to their families and help them rebuild their country and have the skills from their education to help them do that,” she said.
“This is something that we can do that can have a huge impact on students, and that’s where my heart is,” she said.
