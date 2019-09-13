SARCOXIE, Mo. — The new Sarcoxie Veterans Memorial will be dedicated around 2:30 p.m. Saturday following the parade during Chief Sarcoxie Days.
The ceremony will include a military dedication with special activities planned such as the raising of the flags and a bugle call. Heartland will perform the national anthem and other military songs.
The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Marine Sgt. Grady Carmical. Gary Turner, city councilman, will represent Sarcoxie, and Lt. (j.g.) Robert Denning, a U.S. Navy carrier pilot, will be the main speaker.
Michelle Gautz, who chairs the town's history organization, said the committee began meeting with area veterans about the memorial since May 2018. Construction officially kicked off over the summer after committee members began collecting enough donations to break ground, and they completed the project the first week of September. The monument is located on the southwest corner of the historic square and is accessible to those with disabilities.
“I think myself, personally, and the veterans involved have been amazed with the finished product,” Gautz said. “It is every bit and more than what we thought it would be because our dreams and thoughts were much smaller when we started. They’ve just evolved as we’ve worked through the project.”
Originally just an obelisk with a plaque dedicated to all veterans, the 21-year-old memorial has been expanded to feature eight black monoliths with bronze plaques engraved with hundreds of veterans' names. Seven flags — five for each of the branches of the military, the U.S. flag and the POW/MIA flag — encompass the monoliths.
The committee raised more than $30,000 for the memorial and name engravings on the plaques. The plaques and monoliths were included in the original design plans for the project, but the committee added pavers along the base of the memorial, wheelchair ramps and a bench.
“As we were collecting money, we thought that the pavers were one addition where we might be able to collect enough funds to give it more of a historical look, and that definitely made a difference,” Gautz said.
The obelisk, which was dedicated by Mayor Dale Hasselbring in September 1997, has been maintained in the center of the monument. The front of the memorial has a large head stone that reads, “Sarcoxie Veterans Memorial.”
“We’re really pleased with the way it has come together,” Gautz said.
