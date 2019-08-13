BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City announced $30 million in investments Tuesday to be made as part of its 60th anniversary, which will be celebrated in 2020.
The centerpiece will be a new water raft ride called Mystic River Falls. The $23 million ride will feature an almost half-mile course that includes an 82-foot lift tower, an elevated river channel and a waterfall drop of 4.5 stories. During a press conference Tuesday, officials said it would be the tallest raft ride drop in the western hemisphere. It is set to open in summer of 2020.
The park also announced a new fall event scheduled to begin this year. Called Pumpkin Nights, the fall harvest festival will feature more than 8,000 pumpkins across the park, a lumberjack production show called "Cirque Eloize" and a makers market.
The list of developments also included new features in its annual Christmas festival and the Rivertown Smokehouse dining area.
This is a developing report and will be updated.
