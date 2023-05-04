New wayfinding signs provided by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau were installed this week around Joplin.
The work should be completed by Friday, said Patrick Tuttle, director of the bureau.
The wayfinding system is provided to guide visitors to various tourist locations within the city.
The project consisted of the manufacture and installation of 39 signs. Two are double-sided, for a total of 41 markers. They point out the way to city parks and athletic fields, points of interests or landmarks, and to sectors of the city such as hotel, sports and downtown districts, the Murphysburg Historic District neighborhood, and retail shopping areas.
Most of the signs reference the same locations as the previous ones. One was designed to guide people to the recently opened Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex, 212 W. Seventh St., and one was changed to the new location of Spiva Center for the Arts, which moved to the Cornell Complex from its former location at Second Street and Wall Avenue.
One new sign was made to point out the location of a landmark called the Tri-State Marker, which designates the spot off the Downstream Casino driveway where the state lines of Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma touch.
Tuttle said most of the signs were placed on heavily traveled routes, such as Fourth Street, Seventh Street and Schifferdecker Avenue.
They use Joplin's new logo, a multicolored J, adopted by the city recently. They replace signs that had been in place for nine years. Those had been under warranty for eight years.
The signs cost $40,000 and were installed on the existing poles. Proceeds from the city's lodging tax were used to buy the signs.
