WEBB CITY, Mo. — The first hotel to be built in Webb City in several decades is now open and ready for guests.
Sleep Inn & Suites Webb City by Choice Hotels at 221 S. East St. had a soft opening last week at 98% complete. A few last details, such as paint touch-ups and decorating, are in the works, but the hotel is accepting reservations.
Owners Jeremy and Christie Evans invested $6.5 million in the project and plan to have a grand opening in the coming weeks. It’s located across from Atwoods Home and Ranch in Centennial Park, the city’s 300-acre retail and commercial development district.
“It’s a little bit scary and exciting, but I am definitely pumped,” Jeremy Evans said. “This is like a big dream come true right here at home.”
The 35,000-square-foot space is outfitted with 75 rooms, with different style options, a fitness center, a nostalgic game room, a commons area, a laundry room, a conference room, and a small-business center with computer and printer access.
Guests who reserve a block of rooms can receive a discount on their reservation. Anthea Harbin, hotel general manager, said a variety of room types are available, including those that are handicapped-accessible.
“Our first night, we only had four rooms (occupied), but this past weekend, we had 21 rooms (occupied),” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people calling for room blocks for weddings later this summer.”
There are currently 11 employees at the three-story hotel, but Harbin said that will most likely increase to about 20 employees in the near future. She said there’s been an unbelievable amount of interest and support from the community since the soft opening.
“I’ve had tons of locals just stop by and want to take a tour,” Harbin said. “They tell me that their families are coming for Christmas, and they’d like for them to stay here. Random people have stopped by and told us they’re glad we’re here.”
This will be the first hotel to open in Webb City in at least three decades, according to City Administrator Carl Francis.
“The last hotel in town, that we know of, was 30 years ago on the corner of South Madison and Missouri 171 where McDonald’s is at now,” he said. “It’s been several decades since we’ve had a hotel here. It’s very nice and very well done. The owner has been a trouper overcoming obstacles over the course of construction.”
Ground was broken for the hotel last summer with the goal of opening in the spring. However, it was delayed due to challenges spurred by the pandemic. Jeremy Evans said the hurdles have been a pain, but they’re looking forward to offering a new type of establishment to the Webb City community and the region.
“We’ve received nothing but great feedback,” he said. “People really like it because it’s affordable, especially for those who may not always get to stay in nice places. We’re also excited to help promote local attractions and businesses. I think the hotel has huge potential.”
Centennial Park growth
Francis said he believes the hotel will help expand commercial growth in and around Centennial Park. The city owns the land directly to the north of the hotel, which will be the locations of new eateries and a grocery store. Other businesses are also being planned.
“We are working with a fine restaurant chain to get a nice, sit-down restaurant built there,” Francis said. “There are two restaurants and a grocery store chain in the works north of the hotel. Across the street, the city has also purchased the old G&H concrete property where we’re in the process of clearing that land and hoping to attract a developer there. We’re now in the process of removing the trees and brush. We’re working with a couple of developers right now, but no one has signed any contracts on that property yet.”
With the exception of the G&H concrete property, Francis said the city no longer has any parcels of land available for development in Centennial Park. The city purchased the land for Centennial Park near the roundabout on Highway 171 and East Road more than a decade ago when it was being reclaimed as part of the Environmental Protection Agency mining cleanup.
Once-uninhabitable mining land was restored by the EPA and later transformed into a hub for developers and retailers. Francis said that has been a goal of the city’s for the last 15 years, and the city has plans to continue further development of Centennial Park.
“Ever since I’ve worked here since 2006, the council has been very aggressive to develop Centennial Park as a future commercial area for the city of Webb City,” Francis said. “They’ve invested about $4 million total between the roundabout, all of the roadways and the properties. With the establishment of the Centennial TDD (transportation development district), it will be a revenue source and a great destination area for citizens in this part of the county, in this part of the state, for years to come. We hope to continue enhancing the amenities there.”
For more information about Sleep Inn & Suites Webb City or to make reservations, visit https://www.choicehotels.com/mo466 or call 417-717-0497.
