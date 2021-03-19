The next "Newsmakers" on KGCS-TV will recognize Women's History Month and the many women who helped shape Joplin.
Mary Anne Phillips, with Historic Murphysburg Preservation, will discuss the group’s latest efforts and upcoming events. Jill Sullivan, director of the Post Art Library, will discuss a recently released coloring book and what the women who are featured in the book mean to Joplin’s history.
The show will air at 5 p.m. nightly next week on KGCS, which can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
