The next episode of “Newsmakers” will feature organizations that try to address homelessness.
The show will highlight Our Veterans First, a relatively new 501(c)(3) organization that is geared toward building short-term housing to help veterans gain skills that could get them off the streets permanently. Guests also will discuss continued assistance from the Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton Counties.
The show will air at 5 and 9 p.m. nightly next week on KGCS-TV. KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern State University.
