NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters in two Newton County areas favored an increase in the size of a City Council and a school bond issue, but the entire county disapproved of an increase for its ambulance district, according to complete but unofficial election returns Tuesday night.
Seneca School District
Voters in the Seneca School District overwhelmingly approved a plan to borrow $5.5 million via a general obligation bond issue. The money will pay for a variety of school projects, including a renovation at the high school that would yield a performing arts venue.
About 74.5% of voters approved, with 3,087 votes in favor and 1,056 against. Because the measure was asking for the permission to increase debt, it required a 57.1% majority to pass.
The measure will not require an increase in the district's 85-cent debt-service levy. The district would refinance its current debt and extend its term most likely for several years. The current debt-service levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $161.50 annually as part of school taxes.
In addition to the performing arts venue, plans call for constructing a regulation eight-lane track and a combined-use baseball and softball field as well as upgrading energy efficiency at school buildings.
Ambulance district
Voters in the Newton County Ambulance District denied a measure that would have provided additional funding for the district. They were asked to authorize returning the property levy to its original 1983 amount of 35 cents.
More than 53% of voters disapproved, with a vote of 13,066 against and 11,454 in favor.
The district was asking to reset the rate, currently at 18.78 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, to 35 cents — the amount EMS Chief Rusty Tinney said was the levy when the district first asked for the property tax in 1983. But the tax-limitation provisions of the state's Hancock Amendment have slowly rolled the levy back to its current amount.
Neosho City Council
Neosho voters resoundingly approved of increasing the size of its City Council from five to seven.
Almost 64% of voters approved of the move, according to the results, with 2,936 voting in favor and 1,654 against.
Mayor Carmin Allen proposed the increase earlier this year, citing Neosho's growing population and a lack of representation for some residential areas on the council.
The council will establish zones aimed at better representation across the city. Before the election, council members announced an intention to align those four zones with four voting precincts already established by the Newton County clerk's office.
Currently, the council's five members are considered "at large" and can live anywhere within city limits. Under this election issue, three members will hold at-large positions.
The next step is for voters to elect those two new members during the next round of municipal elections in April.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.