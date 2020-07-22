NEOSHO, Mo. — A disagreement over third-party access to the computers of two Newton County elected officials has led to a restraining order being sought against the Newton County Commission.
A petition filed Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court asks for four of the commission's orders to be nullified and for the commission members or their representatives to be banned from the offices of Recorder Jennifer Childers and Treasurer Gina Rodriguez — the plaintiffs of the suit.
Because the case involves elected officials, Presiding Judge Greg Stremel has recused his judges from the case. Circuit Clerk Patty Krueger said a judge from the Missouri Supreme Court will be appointed to review the petition.
In the petition, the plaintiffs allege that the commission issued four "court orders" with instructions that exceeded the commission's authority. The orders include instructions to:
• Allow a firm called Stronghold Data to have access to computers and equipment in both offices.
• Seek commission approval for checks issued by the treasurer's office.
• Ban two IT service providers hired by the recorder and treasurer from working on computers in the recorder's and treasurer's office.
Those orders are "unlawful" and overstep the commission's legal authority by threatening the "independence and autonomy" of those offices, the plaintiffs said in the petition. The Globe was unable to reach Childers and Rodriguez for comment.
Presiding Commissioner Bill Reiboldt described the action as a "professional disagreement" over data retention and security services that goes back several months, and that the filing came as a surprise.
"We disagree with it," Reiboldt said about the petition. "Our lawyers have been talking together to work out an agreement. It came as a bit of a surprise when the injunction was filed, but it will be addressed in a timely manner."
Reiboldt said Stronghold Data was hired to provide data storage and security services for the county. The company was awarded the bid in December in the hopes of providing services similar to what Reiboldt, a former state lawmaker, saw the Missouri House use during his time in the General Assembly, he said.
A date for a hearing in the case has not been set.
