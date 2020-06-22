Newton County has seen a sharp rise in its number of COVID-19 cases.
The Newton County Health Department said this morning the county now has 279 cases, up from 157 on Friday.
Of those, 216 are currently in isolation and three are hospitalized. Most of the remaining cases have been released from isolation. Two people have died so far in Newton County with COVID-19.
That follow's Sunday announcement by the McDonald County Health Department of a large increase as well. That department announced 235 new cases, bringing its total to 473.
