NEOSHO, Mo. — Ask Sheriff Chris Jennings what makes the Newton County Sheriff’s Office stand out, and he’ll respond with one thing — the people.
Jennings, who is in his second four-year elected term as sheriff, said the people makes his department a great place to work.
“It’s a family atmosphere,” Jennings said. “They genuinely like and care for each other. Without good employees we have nothing.”
About the NCSO
What began in 1838 as a two-man department now employs 80 people. Initially, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was housed in the county courthouse. Now it’s at 208 West Coler St. in Neosho, the former site of the Pet Milk Co.
Personnel include a five-member command staff, seven administrative staff, 23 corrections officers, 10 cooks, four bailiffs, 23 patrol deputies, two school resource officers, two transport deputies and eight detectives. There are three reserve deputies and six chaplains, who serve in a volunteer capacity.
Jennings, a native of Joplin, began his career as a patrol officer with the Joplin Police Department after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. For the past 31 years, he’s been a member of the sheriff’s department, working first as a patrol deputy, then as chief deputy for 16 years. He was elected Newton County’s 44th sheriff in 2016.
Jennings’ command staff includes Chief Deputy Rick Geller, Corrections Lt. Mike Barnett, Detective Lt. Andy Pike and Patrol Lt. Trevor Williams.
Training
Training includes continuing education through a variety of sources, such as Missouri Southern State University, the Joplin Public Safety Training Facility, the Missouri Sheriff’s Association and various training conferences in Missouri. Other hours are provided through in-house training.
Jennings said on average, his deputies receive double the required amount of yearly training hours mandated by the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission. He credits the county’s public safety half-cent sales tax, approved in 2020, with helping the department “catch up and surpass” other departments in training and equipment. It also let him hire two new positions, and two additional positions are in the works.
Two school resource officers were recently placed in two rural districts. The department also recently implemented a K9 program, as well as updating technology to help deputies be more effective and efficient in their duties.
“It takes a special type of person to enter the world of public safety, and we truly have the best staff and deputies,” Jennings said. “Each of them has a servant’s heart and serves their community with dedication and integrity.
“We are fortunate to work for the citizens of Newton County, who show their support whenever possible.”
Plans
Looking ahead, Jennings hopes to continue to grow the department to keep up with the growth in the county. He also hopes to modernize the gun range and create a new evidence building. He would like to add a medical unit within the county jail, to allow at least 12 beds placed away from the general population, dedicated to inmates who need medical attention.
By the numbers
In 2022, the NCSO responded to 28,431 calls for service and took 2,800 reports. Types of calls include 911 hang-ups, animal calls, suspicious activity, civil issues, well-being checks, assaults, traffic crashes, alarm calls, stealing reports and harassment.
Jennings said the county is experiencing a 150% increase in 911 hang-ups, which he said can be very time consuming.
“We respond to every 911 hang-up to ensure there is no actual emergency,” Jennings said. “With the drastic increase, it can be very time consuming for our patrol deputies.”
Commented
