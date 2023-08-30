NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County sheriff on Wednesday showed off his department's newly purchased tactical armored vehicle, which he hailed as an upgrade in safety for both Special Response Team officers and the public they serve.
The Lenco BearCat G3 can transport up to a dozen SRT members and sports a weapon-mountable rotating roof hatch and hydraulic battering ram.
"It is, in my opinion, a top-of-the-line armored vehicle," Sheriff Chris Jennings said. "This will stop a .50-caliber round."
The Newton County Sheriff's Department currently has a nine-member SRT that gets called out 12 to 15 times a year for situations involving armed and barricaded suspects. When meth labs were prevalent in the area, the team would deploy about four times as often.
"But we still serve quite a few search warrants every year — either for drugs or dangerous felons," Jennings said. "The safer my people are, the safer the people of Newton County."
Detective Bill Box, an SRT member, said that just within the past six weeks, the sheriff's office has had three "near armed and barricaded suspect" calls that were de-escalated without the need for an armored vehicle. But each could have easily turned into something more serious, he said.
"It's the nature of the business (law enforcement) today," the sheriff said. "Things are getting much more violent."
The $287,000 vehicle, which the sheriff hopes to have paid off within a couple of years, provides significantly more maneuverability and protection for SRT operations, he said.
The team had been relying on a 35-year-old Mine Resistant Ambush Protected armored vehicle that weighs about 65,000 pounds, which exceeds the weight capacity of a number of bridges in the county.
"It's still (useable) as a backup," Jennings said. "But for everyday operations, this is a far better vehicle."
The BearCat G3, manufactured by Lenco Industries in Massachusetts, weighs just 19,000 pounds by comparison and is less prone to getting stuck in wet terrain. It also has a Ford 600 chassis that can be serviced locally, the sheriff said.
