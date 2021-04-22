NEWTONIA, Mo. — The annual Hammer In, a gathering of blacksmiths, will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Ritchey Mansion and its surrounding battlefields in Newtonia.
Guests will be able to watch artisans at work, as blacksmiths from around the area will demonstrate their craft. Also scheduled are local clay artists, a furniture builder, a woodcarver, a broom maker, a beekeeper, a drum maker and others.
Antique tractors will be on display, and local musicians will provide period music. Artist Doug Hall has been invited to display his artwork, and Wilson's Creek National Battlefield personnel have been invited to bring a cannon and crew to provide several demonstrations throughout the day.
The Ritchey Mansion itself will be open for limited tours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. One of the oldest and most historic homes in Southwest Missouri, the two-story mansion was built in 1852 by Mathew Ritchey, a slave owner who sympathized with the Union. It was constructed with the use of slaves who made bricks onsite. The mansion also was known for its role in the affair of Belle Starr, an outlaw from Carthage. Reports say she was captured by Union troops and held at the mansion for a period of time during the Civil War.
Admission to Hammer In is free. Raffle tickets will be on sale for a half hog donated by Cloud's Meats in Carthage, and lunch from Smokin' Hawg will be available.
All proceeds will benefit the Newtonia Battlefields Protection Association for the upkeep of the Ritchey Mansion and the Civil War cemetery.
"(The event) is to raise money, but it's also to publicize the historical aspects of the Civil War battles that were fought there," said Don Jessen, the property's buildings and grounds supervisor.
Newtonia was the site of two battles during the Civil War. The first, in September 1862, was notable for the Native American brigades that fought for both the Union and Confederate armies, a rare sight outside of Oklahoma. The second, in October 1864, was the last major battle west of the Mississippi River.
The Hammer In is sponsored by the Newton County Tourism Council, Griffith Motor Co., Crowder College, Lyerla Heating and Air, and the Insurance Store of Neosho.
