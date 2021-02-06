Nick Myers was recently elected chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.
Myers has been chairman of the Newton County Republican Central Committee since 2000, has served on the Missouri Republican State Committee since 2008, and most recently served a two-year term as vice chairman of the party.
He will serve a two-year term as chairman, through the 2022 elections, which will include the election of the next Missouri State Auditor and a race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Roy Blunt.
“It is an honor to be elected by the members of the Republican State Committee to lead the Missouri Republican Party,” Myers said in a statement.
"We have a very strong committee and slate of officers," he said in an interview. "My priority is to elect Republicans and promote our ideals and platforms."
Since 1983, Myers has been president of Nick Myers CPA PC with offices in Joplin, Anderson and Webb City. He previously served as chairman of the board of the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, president and chairman of the Missouri Society of CPAs, and as an officer of the 2011 Missouri House Apportionment Commission and 2012 Senate Apportionment Commission.
“Nick Myers is a respected Republican leader who has dedicated himself to building our party locally and statewide,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement, “I look forward to working with Nick to grow the Republican Party, win elections and govern conservatively.”
The State Committee also elected Leann Green of Licking as vice chair and re-elected Derrick Good of Cedar Hill as secretary and Pat Thomas of Jefferson City as treasurer.
Myers' father, Max Myers, was elected to the Missouri House in 1950 and 1952.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.