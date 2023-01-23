Nick Myers, a longtime leader of Newton County Republicans, was reelected chairman of the Missouri Republican Party on Saturday for the 2023-2024 term.
Leann Green, of Licking, was also reelected for a second term as vice chair. They were joined by a new secretary, Jamey Murphy, of St. Louis County, and a new treasurer, Jennifer Finch, of Kansas City.
"It is an honor to be re-elected by the members of the Republican State Committee to lead the Missouri Republican Party,” Myers said in a statement. “As recent elections have demonstrated, Missouri is a deeply conservative state. I look forward to working with Gov. (Mike) Parson, our statewide officials, our U.S. senators and Congress members, and our majorities in the state House and Senate to protect and secure our God-given rights."
Myers also will now join National Committeewoman Carrie Almond and National Committeeman Gordon Kinne at the January Republican National Committee winter meeting to elect the national leadership team for the 2024 election cycle.
Myers has been chairman of the Newton County Republican Central Committee since 2000 and has served on the Missouri Republican State Committee since 2008.
Since 1983, Myers has been president of Nick Myers CPA PC, with offices in Joplin, Anderson and Webb City. He previously served as chairman of the board of the Redings Mill Fire Protection District, president and chairman of the Missouri Society of CPAs, and as an officer of the 2011 Missouri House Apportionment Commission and 2012 Senate Apportionment Commission.
Myers' father, Max Myers, was elected to the Missouri House in 1950 and 1952.
