MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Eight of nine suspects charged in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old woman near Miller over the weekend were in custody as of Thursday morning, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Sarah Pasco, of Aurora, was found dead Sunday by a member of the Miller Rural Fire Protection District who was assisting the sheriff's office in a search of the area on a report of a shooting victim. Deputies said her death appears to be the result of a gunshot wound.
Her body was found after another woman told authorities she had been shot and her friend was killed in a separate location. That woman remains hospitalized, authorities said.
According to a probable-cause statement filed with the charges, the injured woman told police that she and Pasco were forced into an abandoned well, and one of the suspects fired into the well with a handgun, striking Pasco in the head. She said she also was shot while inside the well and played dead until the suspects left.
Prior to the shooting, the two women also allegedly were forced inside the trunk of a vehicle and were forced to dig grave holes in a suspect's yard, the probable-cause statement says. One of the women was forcibly removed of her sunglasses and shoes, which were given to one of the suspects.
Authorities also believe that the suspects stole one of the victim's vehicles, which was recovered partially burned in Dade County by the sheriff's office there.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office previously said that it believes the victims and the suspects all knew each other.
Suspects in custody are Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings; Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City; Diona B. Parks, 26, of Stotts City; Siera Dunham, 18, of Mount Vernon; Kimberly K. Henderson, 47, of Stotts City; Frank J. Sheridan Jr., 27, of Aurora; Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic; and Christina N. Knapp, 38, of Stotts City. All are charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Several were denied bond, according to online court records.
A ninth suspect who faces the same charges, Gary Wayne Hunter Jr., isn't in custody. The sheriff's office said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."
The probable-cause statement alleges an individual identified only as "Gary" fired the shots into the well, first asking the women, "Where is Haley?" Pasco responded that she didn't know, and allegedly "Gary" replied, "You can thank Haley" before allegedly shooting Pasco in the head. It's unclear who "Haley" refers to, as the name doesn't appear elsewhere in the affidavit, which is redacted in places.
