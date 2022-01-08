The Jasper County Sheriff's Office on Saturday said no charges are being filed at this time in the fatal shooting of a man Friday at a residence west of Joplin.
The deceased also was identified Saturday as Brian Smith, 50.
Deputies responded to a call about noon Friday at 1763 Malang Road after a report of an altercation in progress and upon arrival found a man lying in the yard of the residence dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office said in a news release that a 75-year-old man was detained for questioning and that investigators were not seeking any other persons of interest in the shooting.
The names of the man detained has not been released.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
