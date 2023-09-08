COLUMBUS, Kan. — The Cherokee County attorney's office is declining to file charges on the Joplin Police Department SWAT team sniper who mistakenly shot and killed a 2-year-old girl during a domestic violence call a year ago in Baxter Springs, Kansas.
The county attorney's office has released a 37-page report detailing the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's probe of the March 26, 2022, officer-involved shooting of toddler Clesslynn J. Crawford during an incident that also claimed the lives of both her parents.
The investigation found that the Joplin police sniper who fired the shot that killed the girl into a trailer, where the girl's father, Eli Crawford, 37, was barricaded with her after having shot and killed her mother, Taylor D. Shutte, 27, of Webb City, was justified in using deadly force to end a standoff in which Crawford had fired more than 90 rounds at law enforcement officers.
The report states that because the sniper did not shoot the girl believing she was an aggressor, he was not entitled to immunity and could be held criminally liable for her unintended death (with the charge of involuntary manslaughter) if sufficient evidence of recklessness could be found.
The county attorney's office found that the evidence turned up by the KBI was "not indicative of recklessness" and therefore no charges will be filed, according to the report.
The report is signed by both Nathan Coleman, the county attorney involved in the case prior to his resignation Sept. 1 of this year, and the newly appointed county attorney, Kurt Benecke.
The Joplin Globe will file a more complete report on the decision in its weekend edition.
