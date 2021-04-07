LA RUSSELL, Mo. — The April elections in Jasper County typically do not bring out significant numbers of voters like the state and national elections do, but in La Russell, turnout hit a new low Tuesday when no one voted.
Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said his office had checked several ways and found that none of the 70 registered voters in La Russell had cast ballots in Tuesday’s election.
Voters in La Russell have to travel 7 miles to the Sarcoxie Community Center to cast their ballots.
The biggest impact of the lack of voters was on a ballot question asking whether La Russell should annex itself into the Avilla Fire Protection District.
The only other matter on the ballot Tuesday in La Russell was that of two people, Ray Miller and Brandy Carver, running for two seats on the La Russell board of trustees. They had no challengers for the two seats.
Davis said the Avilla Fire District question failed and that the board of trustees will have to consult state law to decide how the two open seats will be filled.
“If after the verification there were actually no votes for that, then the current members of the board of trustees of the village of La Russell will have to make the decision about what the statutes allow them to do,” Davis said. “I believe the statute for villages allows them to choose who their board members will be.”
Davis said overall voter turnout in the county was about 5.96% of the more than 77,000 voters in Jasper County, a low percentage even for April elections.
John Carver, a resident of La Russell for 50 years, said he didn’t remember seeing any kind of publicity or flyers reminding residents that the election was happening or what was on the ballot.
“I worked until 10 p.m.,” Carver said. “It was too late to drive to Sarcoxie to vote. I work in the field and do whatever, run parts for semis, whatever it takes to keep things going. Plus hardly anyone knew about the vote.”
Carver said the fact that La Russell voters had to drive to Sarcoxie to vote probably played a role in the lack of turnout.
Deborah Burton, La Russell city clerk and wife of Mayor Rick Burton, said her husband fell ill last week and was in the hospital until Wednesday morning.
“I was there with him, so I guess we didn’t throw up the flag and let everyone know there was an election, so nobody went,” Deborah Burton said. “I don’t know what to think.”
Burton said she thought there was strong support for the idea of La Russell joining the Avilla Fire Protection District. She said she and her husband helped gather signatures on a petition in December and January to put the question on the ballot.
“Everyone said they were all for it and they would vote,” Burton said. “It’s just so unbelievable because I can see that with the younger generation, but the older generation, I don’t understand. I know we have quite a few older residents who always vote. They say they vote every year.”
Avilla fire Chief Tim Gunter said his district has provided a truck and local volunteers at a small station in La Russell for years, but when Avilla voters decided to create the property tax-funded fire district in June 2020, that created problems for providing coverage for La Russell, which lies south of Spring River and just outside the Avilla Fire Protection District boundary.
La Russell is sitting in that little bit of the Sarcoxie Fire District’s area, “but they’re closer to Avilla,” Gunter said. “Who’s going to take care of them?”
Gunter said the question was whether he could use Avilla tax money to cover an area outside the Avilla district.
When the Globe contacted Gunter, he hadn’t yet heard that no one had voted in La Russell, so he hadn’t consulted with the fire district’s board or attorneys.
Later Wednesday, Gunter said Avilla will continue to provide service in La Russell and maintain the trucks in the La Russell fire station.
“We won’t leave them without coverage,” Gunter said. “I can find ways to cover La Russell without using Avilla taxpayer money. If the county has an election in November, we’ll put it back on the ballot then; otherwise we’ll have to wait until next April. But we won’t pull out on them now. If they had voted against it, that would be one thing, but with no one voting, we’ll just go back at another election.”
