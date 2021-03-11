New COVID-19 cases reported by the health center at Pittsburg (Kansas) State University dropped to zero this week, as cases ticked upward slightly at Missouri Southern State University.
For the week ending March 10, PSU’s Bryant Student Health Center administered 12 tests to symptomatic students, with zero positives. That compares with the 19 tests administered and the one positive case identified the week prior.
One student is currently in isolation, and none are in quarantine as close contacts to infected people. Those numbers are similar to the week prior.
In the same time period, no faculty and staff members reported infections or new close contacts, and none remain in isolation or quarantine. Since the onset of the pandemic, 63 faculty and staff members have reported infections.
Weekly routine testing of athletes mandated by the NCAA continues. In this reporting time period, 74 student-athletes at Pittsburg State were tested, and zero were found to be positive.
Pitt State officials said earlier this week on social media that nearly 450 faculty and staff members had just received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine with assistance from the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas.
Missouri Southern’s COVID-19 dashboard shows four new employee cases and one new student case were reported during the week ending March 7. No new cases had been reported the week prior.
In addition, 25 people were in quarantine, up from 17 the week before, and three people were in isolation in off-campus locations.
Since Aug. 13, 279 student cases and 44 employee cases have been reported by Missouri Southern.
Missouri Southern officials said this week on social media that they will host vaccine clinics for the campus community on Monday and Wednesday for those in eligible tiers. Faculty, staff and students who are eligible should send their name, phone number, residential address and date of birth to COVID19HC@mssu.edu to schedule an appointment.
