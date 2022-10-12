A 31-year-old woman from Noel was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 59, a half-mile south of Ginger Blue in McDonald County, according to the MIssouri State Highway Patrol.

Mary E. Smith, 31, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.

Smith was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a utility pole, the patrol said.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.