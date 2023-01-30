Nominations are being accepted from the public by the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission for the 2023 Joplin Historic Preservation Awards.
Anyone may nominate any individual, entity or group eligible for one of three awards: the Leslie Simpson Award, the Jeff & Carolina Neal Award or the Murphysburg Award.
Nominations are open through Friday, March 31.
"The Joplin Historic Preservation Awards are an excellent way to highlight the efforts of local individuals and organizations," said Bill Fischer, chairman of the historic preservation commission's awards committee, in a statement. "These awards are not just for renovation or rehabilitation projects; efforts to educate the public and foster a stronger community are also recognized. With more interest than ever in Joplin's historic assets, now is the perfect time to honor those who have helped make this so."
The awards were established in 2019 and are named for early participants in the local preservation effort. They are given once every two years after nominations in odd-numbered years.
The awards and past recipients:
• The Leslie Simpson Award: Bestowed on an individual who has made significant contributions to historic preservation in Joplin by way of preservation administration, education, events, outreach, planning, research or service. It was last presented to Nancy Morton, who formerly chaired the Historic Preservation Commission.
• The Jeff & Carolina Neal Award: Bestowed upon people who have made significant developments to historic preservation in Joplin by way of developing and restoring/revitalizing buildings and property within Joplin’s commercial corridors. It was last awarded to Lori and Jeremy Haun for the preservation of downtown buildings they own.
• The Murphysburg Award: Bestowed on groups or organizations that have made significant contributions to historic preservation in Joplin by way of improving historic neighborhoods through community engagement. The most recent recipient was the North Heights neighborhood.
For more information or to request nomination forms, contact Thomas Walters, a city planner who is the city's liaison to the historic preservation commission, at 417-623-0820, ext. 1539, or Jill Halbach, who chairs the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission, at 417-623-7953, ext. 1041.
Nomination forms also can be obtained online at https://www.joplinmo.org/119/Historic-Preservation-Commission, the commission's website.
