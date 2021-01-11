Nominations for the 2020-21 Golden Apple Awards are being accepted through Feb. 1.
This is the 36th year for the program, which recognizes instructional excellence in public and private Joplin schools. The awards are hosted by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and presented by Liberty and Missouri Southern State University.
Awards are given in four categories: grades K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Teachers who are nominated are eligible to win if they are a certified classroom teacher who instructs students on a daily basis, are teaching during the 2020-21 school year, and are not a previous recipient of the award. Winners will be announced at the chamber's annual banquet this spring.
Nomination forms are available at joplincc.com/goldenapple/.
