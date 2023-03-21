Name of organization: Charlie 22 Outdoors.
Address: 115 N. Madison, Webb City, MO 64870.
Phone number: 417-437-7247.
Website: charlie22outdoors.com.
Year founded: 2017.
Population served: Military personnel, veterans and their families.
Number of people helped: More than 1,000 per year.
Mission: The United States of America is facing a very real crisis — veteran suicide. It has been said that 22 veterans die by suicide every day in our country. Some people think that number is higher than 22. Others think that it is lower. Charlie 22 Outdoors believes that one a day is too many. Our mission is clear: to provide outdoor activities to our nation’s veterans and their families, with the goal of showing them there is hope, love and a personal meaning in God’s grace. The PTSD and demons they face are very real. Unfortunately, far too many are succumbing to the battle with those. We provide our events free of charge to those we serve. We cover all expenses including travel, lodging, meals, tags, licenses, etc. Charlie 22 Outdoors was founded, as a result of our passion, to “serve those who have already served.”
Governing body: Board of directors.
Executive director/CEO: Scotty Rae Hettinger.
Annual budget: $150,000.
Major source of funding: Private sponsors and donors.
Major fundraiser: Annual dinner banquet.
Questions for Scotty Rae Hettinger
Q. How does the organization make a difference in the community? We provide opportunities for military personnel and veterans to help them battle their PTSD and other issues. We are showing them a way to battle what they are facing. We’re also showing them that people care and are in their corners. So, when the dark times do come, they have a place to turn. This also provides opportunities for our volunteers to contribute, and that blesses them as well. Everybody wins. All of our guests and our volunteers benefit.
Q. What is the biggest challenge you are facing? The biggest challenge we are facing is providing opportunities for all of those who have applied. We have well over 1,000 applications on file. We believe everyone needs to be served. We hope to be able to do so sometime in the future. But right now, logistically we have not been able to do that.
Q. What can the public do to help the cause? There are several ways that the public can help. First, share what we are doing. Let others know about what is going on. Secondly, get involved. Come volunteer. Sponsor a veteran. Do something to help push the cause forward.
Q. Are there volunteer opportunities? Our volunteers are amazing. They do everything from helping set up and tear down at our events, transporting veterans to and from events, maintaining contact with veterans after events, and everything else in between. Our volunteers are the core of the ministry. Those wanting to volunteer can go to our website and complete the volunteer application. We would love to get you plugged in.
Q. Final word? We are so blessed to do what we do. Serving our nation’s military is truly an honor. When a veteran opens up to you, that tells you that they trust you. It tells you that they are comfortable with you. That is very humbling, especially when you hear what it was that they have been through. It takes a family to battle veteran suicide. We would love for anyone wanting to be a part of our family to join us in the battle.
