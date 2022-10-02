A showcase for Joplin music. A trip down memory lane. Supporting the arts in Joplin. Those are some of the phrases used by people who talked about the North Heights Porchfest on Saturday.
Organizers say the sixth year of Porchfest, held in a neighborhood northwest of Joplin’s downtown, featured “the biggest and most diverse lineup since the event originated in 2017."
“It’s just a magnificent year for our event,” said Theresa Clift, one of the organizers. “It has grown a lot. We have 27 bands playing today. A few had to drop out or we’d have over 30 bands playing, and that’s tremendous growth. We’ve got 30 artisans set up on food truck row, and lots of food trucks. We’ve got sponsors and it’s just a glorious day to wander this pretty neighborhood and take in whatever music you enjoy and have a great, relaxing, free family time.”
Clift spoke from the front yard of her home just south of the corner of E Street and Moffet Avenue while the band Vagabond Grove and the Drifting Heads played.
“Hosting is a lot of fun, and it’s very easy,” Clift said. “It’s kind of like being backstage at a concert and having a front-row seat at the same time because you get to know the musicians. We just provide them light snacks, something cool to drink and chips, just easy stuff, and we get to know each other. I think what brings the bands back every year is the hospitality of the event. It’s very welcoming, and we all appreciate them so much that they come and volunteer their time for this. It’s very much appreciated.”
Caleb Miller, with the band Vagabond Grove and the Drifting Heads, performed for two hours at Clift’s home.
“Porchfest is really one of the most unique events in Joplin at least, for sure,” Miller said. “It’s my third year doing this one, and I always have a good time. It’s always a fantastic crowd. I’m so proud of our town that we have this many bands and this many people that want to come out and check them out on people’s porches.”
Miller added, "This year I’m seeing a great vibe. I think probably because it has been five years so people are starting to know about it and get out here."
Across the street, Tracy Sorensen, her husband, Gary, and family were selling her brand of Aunt Tracy’s Cookies from one tent while a snow cone vendor and others had tents set up in front of her home.
Tracy Sorensen said the event drew bigger crowds this year than in past years.
“I just think it’s fun for the community to have something to do that’s not going somewhere,” she said. “I think there’s a lot more people and we are coming out of COVID, right? Everybody is just ready to get out and have some fun. I think it has done well this year because of the administrators who advertise it and do a very good job of putting it all together.”
Gary Sorensen said he thought the economy was making people think harder about attending events closer to home instead of traveling long distances.
“I think maybe gas is helping it, people are staying home because gas is so high, those staycations,” he said. “Inflation is kicking everybody’s butt.”
Memory lane
One block north, Jeff and Kim Owen set up a picnic shelter in front of their home and sold homemade art items.
Jeff Owen, a woodworker, was selling a number of small wooden utensils, while Kim Owen was looking to expand on an idea she had during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I started experimenting, and I got interested in painting houses. I painted our house, our daughter’s house, my mother’s house,” she said, pointing to a number of framed paintings of different buildings. “I’ve just given them away, but my daughter suggested that I offer to do home portraits for a commission. So I just had someone come here that lives on First and Moffet, and I just met her today, and she wants me to take a picture of her house and talk about painting a picture of her home.”
For Joyce Fritchey, who now lives in the College Skyline area near Missouri Southern State University, Porchfest was “a stroll down memory lane.”
Fritchey grew up in the North Heights neighborhood.
“I'm taking a walking tour of my old neighborhood and walking down memory lane and also studying these houses — some of them have to be over 100 years old — how they’re standing up," she said.
Supporting the arts
Stephen Gilbreth and Jason Otero performed on Saturday as Dr. G and the Tall Man.
“I have played music my whole life starting in the fourth grade, and I’ve never lost my passion for playing and singing,” Gilbreth said. “Jason and I have been together for five years and we’ve made music together, our own music and play a lot of other people’s music, and we love doing it. We have a great time doing it."
Otero, of Carthage, said he enjoyed seeing all the people out enjoying the beautiful weather, good food and great music.
“There’s all kinds of different bands, all kinds of food, and it's fun to play for different people that might not see us in different settings and just to hang out.” Otero said.
