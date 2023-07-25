A public meeting to be held by city officials and the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission is set for Thursday to discuss a proposed North Heights neighborhood architectural survey.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Unity of Joplin, 204 N. Jackson Ave.
At the session, a planner for the city of Joplin will explain what an architectural survey entails and why it should be done. In addition, residents who serve on the Historic Preservation Commission will be on hand to discuss the details.
An architectural survey identifies historical buildings, sites and events.
In addition to discussing the reasons for a survey and what could occur after the survey’s completion, there will be a question-and-answer session.
Neighborhood residents are invited to attend and learn more about the process, the city said in an announcement of the meeting.
Boundaries of the North Heights neighborhood run from Gray Avenue to Wall Avenue between F Street and A Street. There is an active nonprofit organization, the North Heights Neighborhood Association, that involves approximately 800 residents who hold work days and other activities. The neighborhood also is known for its annual Porchfest, which draws hundreds to hear music performed by area musicians on the porches of residents.
Anyone with questions before the meeting may contact Tom Walters, a planner with the city’s Planning and Community Development Department, at 417-624-0820, ext. 1539.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.