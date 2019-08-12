The National Weather Service station in Springfield has issued a heat advisory for the region from 1 to 8 p.m. today.
Heat index values will range from 105 degrees to 112 degrees this afternoon and early evening. The hot weather will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, the weather service said. Those who are very young, elderly or without access to air conditioning will be particularly vulnerable.
A cold front will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight. There is a limited risk for a few strong to marginally severe storms with winds to 60 mph and hail to 1 inch in diameter, the weather service said.
