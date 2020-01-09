Southwest Missouri could be taken on a roller coaster ride of wild weather over the next few days.
Dangerous conditions for fires will remain into this afternoon, with wind gusts up to 40 mph and a dry air mass keeping conditions conducive for fire development, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service station in Springfield. A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and tonight.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms will persist through Friday night, with total rainfall amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches. Localized amounts of 6 inches could be possible in some areas, the weather service said.
A flood warning has already been issued for the Elk River in McDonald County and the Spring River in portions of Jasper County and Cherokee County in Southeast Kansas. The warning is based on forecast precipitation amounts of 2 to 4 inches over the next 48 hours, the weather service said.
A few severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon into early Friday night. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, the weather service said.
A wintry mix or light snow will be possible on Saturday. Some accumulating snow will be possible, with the best chances for accumulation in areas north of Interstate 44.
