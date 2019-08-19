Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma will be under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. today to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service station in Springfield.

A ridge of high pressure will build across the area through Tuesday, bringing high temperatures in the low to mid-90s today and the mid- to upper 90s on Tuesday, the NWS said. A moist air mass over the region will result in heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees.

The hot weather will increase the risk of heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The very young, the elderly and those without access to air conditioning will be particularly vulnerable.

Tags