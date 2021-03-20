A ceremony to mark the 10-year anniversary of the Joplin tornado and remember the 161 lives taken by the historic storm is planned for Saturday, May 22.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau and a member of the anniversary planning committee, outlined events for the observance at a recent informal meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Tuttle said the observance is planned in conjunction with the Joplin Memorial Run at Cunningham and Mercy parks.
Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, who directed numerous resources to Joplin for response and recovery efforts, has been invited as the keynote speaker for the program marking the direct hit of an EF5 tornado that slammed most of the structures in a mile-wide section of south-central Joplin for 6 miles on that Sunday afternoon.
The remembrance will follow two days of events planned for the Joplin Memorial Run. That event kicks off with packet pickup for the run events along with the walk and run past the banners bearing the names of those who died. That will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the area of the parks. Tuttle said 26th Street and neighboring St. John’s Boulevard and Maiden Lane will be closed the two days in the area of the events. The running events will include a half-marathon, a relay, a 10K and a 5K that will start at 6:30 and 6:45 a.m. May 22.
That afternoon, music and food trucks will be on-site from 3 to 5 p.m. at Cunningham Park for a community gathering. A program will start at 5:15 p.m. with Mayor Ryan Stanley providing welcoming remarks. After that, the reading of the names for the commemoration of the lives lost will begin, leading up to bell tolling and a minute of silence at the time the storm struck, 5:41 p.m.
After the address by the former governor, City Manager Nick Edwards will speak about Joplin’s future. Councilman Gary Shaw will conclude the program by giving the benediction.
The proposed schedule:
MAY 21
• 4 to 7 p.m.: Joplin Memorial Run packet pickup. Music and flags commemorating those lost are displayed in the area of Cunningham and Mercy parks.
MAY 22
Joplin Memorial Run events:
• 6:30 a.m.: The Freeman half-marathon, US Bank relay, and Sparklight 10K begin.
• 6:45 a.m.: The Liberty 5K begins.
• 10:30 a.m.: All courses close.
• 11 a.m.: The Sign Designs kids’ run begins.
10-year remembrance:
• 3 to 5 p.m.: Community gathering at Cunningham Park.
• 5:15 p.m.: Welcome and opening comments by Mayor Ryan Stanley, followed by the Joint First Responder Honor Guard to post colors and the playing of the national anthem. The names of the 161 tornado victims will be read.
• 5:40 p.m.: Bell toll — 10 volleys of two rings — by the Joplin Fire Department.
• 5:41 p.m.: A minute of silence, to be followed by “Amazing Grace” performed on bagpipes by the Tulsa (Oklahoma) Fire Department. Former Gov. Jay Nixon will provide his keynote address, “Moving Toward Recovery.” City Manager Nick Edwards will provide his address, “Looking Toward the Future.”
