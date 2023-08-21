A police officer was injured Sunday afternoon while responding to a reported disturbance at a Joplin hotel.
Capt. William Davis said officers were called to the Holiday Inn regarding a man causing a disturbance there with hotel employees.
Davis said Officer Rian Bolt, 50, arrived as Michael E. Branham, 66, of Joplin, was trying to drive away. As Bolt attempted to get him to exit his vehicle, Branham took off, striking Bolt with a door of his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation of his injury, Davis said.
Branham was located a short time later at the Residence Inn in Joplin and taken into custody. He was charged Monday in Newton County Circuit Court with first-degree assault of a special victim, resisting arrest and trespassing.
