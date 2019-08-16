The Joplin Police Department has released the names of the two officers involved in a confrontation Tuesday night that ended in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man.
The officer who shot and killed David T. Ingle, 31, of Joplin, was Grant Meador, a five-year veteran of the Joplin police force. The female officer in his company was Officer Laken Rawlins, who has been on the force for two years.
Meador and Rawlins were responding to a suspicious person report of a man screaming and possibly high on drugs in the 900 block of West Kensington Road. Police say Ingle was running down the street and fell to the ground screaming as the first officer arrived on the scene.
As the second officer arrived, they attempted to detain Ingle due to his erratic behavior. He resisted arrest, and both officers deployed their stun guns in an attempt to subdue him. Police say Rawlins sustained an injury to her hand in the process and became unable to assist Meador in the struggle with Ingle.
According to police news releases, Ingle continued to resist arrest and charged Meador as Meador was attempting to put some distance between himself and Ingle. Police say that is when Meador discharged his service weapon.
Police have not said how many shots were fired, but neighbors report having heard five shots. Police also have not said how many times Ingle was struck with stun gun probes or explained why they did not subdue him, referring to all such questions as matters still under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the internal affairs bureau of the Joplin Police Department.
Both Meador and Rawlins remain on administrative leave while those investigations are pending.
A close friend of Ingle told the Globe that Ingle is schizophrenic and suffers episodes of paranoia and delusions that have brought him into contact with police on prior occasions.
