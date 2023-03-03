With the warm weather of late, it would seem that Punxsutawney Phil may have been mistaken in his forecast of six more weeks of winter.
Despite the accuracy or inaccuracy of the groundhog’s predictions, Missourians should never rule out the potential for severe weather at any time — and especially during this time of year. Severe Weather Preparedness Week falls annually in March, the start of the severe weather season.
The National Weather Service defines severe thunderstorms as storms that are capable of producing hail stones that are at least an inch in diameter, wind gusts over 58 mph or a tornado.
The spring outlook suggests there will be above normal precipitation and near normal to above normal temperatures, according to the NWS Climate Prediction Center.
“We are seeing quite a bit of warm weather — a bit warmer and more active than it normally is around this time of year, but it does happen occasionally,” said Megan Terry, service hydrologist and meteorologist with the NWS office in Springfield. “We can get severe weather all year long, but there seems to be a recent uptick. As we get into spring and early summer, we do see an increase in severe thunderstorms.”
Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri — March 6 through 10 — encourages the public to be aware of any severe weather threats and have a plan in place for protection. Each day of the week has a different preparedness topic:
• Monday — receiving weather information (television/radio, weather radios, cellphones).
• Tuesday — tornado safety.
• Wednesday — lightning safety.
• Thursday — wind and hail safety.
• Friday — flood safety.
The best way to receive weather information is through a weather alert radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts on your phone, broadcast television or NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards, a nationwide network of radio stations.
On Tuesday, State Emergency Management and the National Weather Service will conduct a statewide tornado drill at 10 a.m. The city of Joplin will participate and sound its outdoor storm warning sirens. The purpose of the drill is to test everyone’s readiness for life-threatening severe weather events such as tornadoes, flash floods and damaging winds.
Dave Holden, emergency management coordinator for Joplin and Jasper County, said it’s important to understand the severe weather risk categories, which describes the level of overall threat from a severe thunderstorm: 1 Marginal, 2 Slight, 3 Enhanced, 4 Moderate and 5 High.
“These risks come from the Storm Prediction Center and are put out up to three days ahead of time,” said Holden. “Mostly, we just see the Marginal or Slight risks, but if you start seeing Enhanced, it means several severe storms could be significant. If it’s Moderate or High, you definitely need to pay attention to the weather. We were in the Moderate category on the day of the Joplin tornado. I’ve only seen the High category a couple of times, and both times were serious.”
Lightning strikes the United States about 25 million times a year, according to the NWS. Holden recommends that if you hear thunder to seek shelter and try to take cover away from large objects like trees, towers and power lines.
“The most important thing about lightning is to not come out too early,” he said. “If you still hear thunder, even if the sun’s out, you still need to wait 30 minutes until you no longer hear it.”
If you hear thunder, don’t use a corded phone except in an emergency. Lightning can travel through the plumbing and wiring when a building is struck. The NWS suggests to keep away from electrical equipment and don’t shower or wash dishes when a thunderstorm is nearby.
Hail is larger than sleet, and forms only in thunderstorms. It’s also capable of reaching speeds of up to 100 mph and can be larger than a softball. Straight-line winds can exceed 125 mph and cause as much damage as a tornado.
Heavy rain can cause flash flooding, and the NWS advises people to never enter flood waters in a vehicle or on foot. It only takes 6 inches of moving water to knock over a person and 2 feet of moving water to sweep a vehicle away.
