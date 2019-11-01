MIAMI, Okla. — At age 11, Berkeley Ulrey was the youngest person attending a public forum Friday in Miami to hear from the local Congressman about the impeachment proceedings.
Ulrey said he “consistently nagged” his mother until she consented to take him to the event, the first of four hosted around the district by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma.
He said he hoped to talk with Mullin about a number of issues — the trade war in China and how it affects Oklahoma farmers, for example — but for the most part the conversation focused on the impeachment process underway in the House.
Ulrey’s mother, Kit Ulrey, said her son has always had an interest in politics. She said the homeschooler often hears about and researches an issue if he finds it intriguing. He’s also had a chance to take part in the political process, going to events hosted by local candidates and officials.
“He’s a different kind of kid, who really gets involved,” Kit said. “The respect (officials) have shown him has fed into his love and interest in politics.”
“I definitely learned some opinions of other Miamians today, as well as a little bit more about the impeachment," Ulrey said afterward.
About 30 people attended Mullin’s 40-minute presentation concerning the impeachment.
Randy Billings, calling himself a member of the “deplorables basket," asked about the potential identity of the whistleblower and his or her possible bias toward former Vice President Joe Biden.
“(Trump) has been one of the most productive presidents we’ve ever had,” Billings said. “Since five minutes after his inauguration, they’ve been going after him. He has not been very comfortable. I’m glad to see Rep. Mullin, being a Republican representative, defending him.”
Mark Puzzo said he also wanted to learn more about Mullin’s stand on impeachment.
Puzzo said he was reassured by Mullin’s belief that impeachment is unlikely to be upheld in the Senate.
“I’ve watched this president closely,” Puzzo said. “So many have tried to tell me bad things about him since I voted for him. I’ve not seen one thing I believe to be true.
“I attended to be active in the community and at least be aware and informed," he added.
Mullin's presentation was filled with news clips, videos and statements from the Democrats involved in the process — primarily Speaker of the House Nancy Polosi and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, which is one of the committees conducting the inquiry.
Mullin also said this impeachment inquiry differed from those involving former presidents Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
“All three times, a crime was committed prior to the proceedings for impeachment taking place,” Mullin said, adding that the other impeachment processes were bipartisan. He claimed this effort is being led by the House Democrats.
Mullin said that if the votes continue to follow party lines, the House will send an impeachment charge to the Senate.
Ultimately though, Mullin believes there is “zero chance” that President Trump will be convicted in the Senate, adding that he does not believe there was a quid pro quo stemming from Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine.
Other sessions are planned around the district next week, including Muskogee, Choteau and Durant.
