PRYOR, Okla. — A backyard farming operation on the shore of Lake Hudson is just the way Stephen and Tammi Bell of Pryor said they like it. The couple established Waterline Farms with the goal of using sustainable methods free of chemicals to grow their own fruits, nuts and vegetables using permaculture techniques.
“We have an underlying purpose of maintaining and developing habitat for wildlife such as birds, deer, pollinators and our resident eagle,” Stephen Bell said. “Recently we were awarded two grants from the Oklahoma forestry department to create a riparian buffer, establish windbreaks, and provide forage and refuge for wildlife.”
The intent is to use regenerative agriculture to add and sustain biomass in the soil. Waterline Farms is a member of the Soil for Water program through the National Center for Appropriate Technology. The purpose of the program is to make land more resilient to catch and hold water in the soil and serve as a habitat for birds and other wildlife.
“We do not mow our grass within 100 feet of the shore,” Stephen said. “This has allowed deep-rooted native perennial plants to grow.”
The Soil for Water Network is made up of 92 U.S. family farms with a common goal to increase soil water retention. The Bells have been members since January 2022 and were one of the first farms registered in Oklahoma.
Across the Great Plains, biomass accounts for 3 to 8% of the land. For every acre of land with 1% biomass, the ground is able to store thousands of gallons of water.
“Instead of (water) soaking into the millions and millions of acres in the Great Plains, it all runs off,” Tammi Bell said. “That’s why Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, we really get flooded because it all runs down.”
Waterline Farms
The couple named their operation Waterline Farms because water from Lake Hudson is piped into Tulsa for human consumption. The Bells are passionate about keeping it clean for themselves and for others.
Tammi Bell grows anything and everything in her garden using polyculture techniques. There are no straight lines. Both fruits and vegetables grow and benefit from each other through the growing season. The fruits, she said, include plums, peaches, nectarines, apricots, raspberries, blueberries, goji berries, Aronia berries, elderberries and strawberries. Trees include two hazelnuts, three chestnuts and 25 pecan trees, while vegetables include asparagus, tomatoes, kale, broccoli, cucumbers, peppers and squash.
“I never wanted to be like a slave to the garden,” Tammi Bell said. “Everything is kind of like, if it wants to grow, it gets to grow.”
Traditional and nontraditional foods are grown using wholly sustainable methods on the farm with no chemical residue.
“Think about it like at the beginning of time,” she said motioning to the garden. “This was the grocery store. You think, ‘I want a peach and I want a fig and I want a piece of asparagus and passionfruit.’ It’s just all together.”
Animal control
Before visitors can get over to see the garden, there are more than 100 chickens alongside ducks, guineas and turkeys to visit along the way. The animals pay their way in egg production, meat income and pest control.
“We had Japanese beetles horrible last year,” Stephen Bell said. “The ducks thankfully got here in time and completely decimated the Japanese beetles. That’s part of not using pesticides. If you don’t use a pesticide, you had better have an answer for that pest. You’ve got to find a predator, and the ducks are effective at that.”
Birds aren’t the only answer when finding an effective predator. In addition, Waterline Farm runs sheep, goats, and American guinea hogs.
“Everybody had (American guinea hogs) in their yard, back in the day in the 1800s and 1700s. They mostly just mow the grass and eat the nuts,” Tammi Bell said. “They don’t grow fast. and they don’t grow big. They’re not potbelly pigs; they’re just small little homestead pigs.”
She said that’s what makes the meat so good. Homestead pigs like American guinea hogs are running about eating ticks, baby snakes, grass and pecans rather than eating a corn-based diet. It does, however, take a bit more patience. The hogs will reach their full size in two to three years capping off at 250 to 300 pounds. While not necessarily a large meat production hog, they did carry their popularity among producers.
On the farm, everything works in a round to keep low production costs. Goat's milk is fed to lambs to save on milk replacer. The permaculture vegetables and pecans are fed to the hogs, and goats are left to graze the native forage.
In the garden, permaculture includes mounds of dirt where trees can be planted and the decaying wood at the top will serve as fertilizer. Using this method allows Tammi Bell to harvest water and fertilize the orchard naturally.
“Having the trees there filtering, I can just keep carrying on carrying on,” she said.” All that design is specifically set up to hold water because that’s a precious resource.”
Pass it on
“What I really want people to know is you can do this,” Tammi Bell said. “You can do it anywhere. Everything doesn’t have to be structured and organized and straight.”
Before settling in Oklahoma to farm, the Bells lived in California and Hawaii. Getting involved locally has been a vital step in learning regenerative agriculture practices. Stephen Bell is a member of the American Legion and commander of his local Veterans of Foreign Wars branch, and Tammi Bell is a member of local organizations including Ladies, Livestock and the Land, the Ladies Homestead Gathering, Monarch Watch, Guard the Grand and the Oklahoma Master Gardener program.
“It was master gardeners that got me into permaculture,” Tammi Bell said. “Then chickens laid eggs on our porch and I tasted a fresh egg for the first time in my life when I was 45. After that, I can never go back.”
The 10-acre farm was all the couple needed to be a model farm for regenerative agriculture in their community.
“We’re not in it to get rich,” Tammi Bell said. “We’re in it to teach people the forgotten ways of our grandparents that nobody knows.”
Local organizations such as the Soil for Water Network put Waterline Farms on the radar for others to see and gain interest in.
“This (kind of farming) can operate on its own with minimal chemicals and no to minimal mechanical effort,” Stephen Bell said. “You don’t have to go out there and plow your field every year.”
Fresh fruits and vegetables from the garden are home-produced and canned because many of them don’t carry a long shelf life. While this lifestyle isn’t a family tradition for the Bells, it is a tradition that they encourage others to see and follow.
“We are eating better than we’ve ever eaten,” Tammi Bell said. “We’re raising it. What we get to keep is a much better diet for less money than we would have (spent in the grocery store). That’s the payoff. We have the benefit of raising and knowing where our food comes from.”
