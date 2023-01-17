A Jasper County judge sentenced an Oklahoma man Monday to consecutive prison terms totaling 12 years in connection with the assault of a Joplin man outside a bar in Webb City.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Kevin W. Buff, 33, of Claremore, Oklahoma, seven years on a conviction for second-degree assault and five years on a count of armed criminal action, and ordered that the sentences run consecutively.
Buff pleaded guilty to the charges just before he was to go to trial Nov. 9 in a plea deal that called for the consecutive sentences in the assault of Joplin resident Levi Farmer on Sept. 4, 2020, outside the 66 Sports Bar in Webb City.
Farmer testified at a preliminary hearing in 2021 that he went to the bar with friends and was returning to the group's table from the restroom and found Buff, whom he did not know, and four other men and two women who had come in with the defendant seated at the table with his friends.
He said that when he reached for a lit cigarette that he had left burning in an ashtray, Buff told him to get the cigarette away from him. Farmer said he retreated to the bar to avoid an argument and texted a friend, asking them to come pick him up.
Farmer went outside to meet his ride, and Buff and his four male friends followed, he testified. Buff asked if he was leaving and he told him that he was and turned to go to his friend's vehicle.
"I heard three steps real quick and got hit over the head with a whiskey glass," he testified.
The victim said Buff kept hitting him in the face with the broken glass, knocking him out and cutting him up in a manner that left him in need of 100 stitches. He suffered permanent scarring to his face in the assault.
While Farmer testified at that hearing that he believed he had been hit with a whiskey glass, a probable-cause affidavit filed by Webb City police referred to the object as a beer mug.
