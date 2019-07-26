An Oklahoma man and Sarcoxie woman accepted plea offers this week on charges that they took sexual advantage of a 13-year-old girl in March at a Carthage motel.
Alvin E. Brown, 36, of Big Cabin, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court to a count of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old and was sentenced to 17 years and six months in prison.
The defendant was facing a second count of statutory rape in the case. That charge was dismissed by his plea agreement, which waived his right to a sentencing assessment. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of prison term.
Brown was prosecuted as a prior and persistent offender, having been convicted of a felony in Mississippi. As a consequence, he will be required by the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve a higher percentage of his time before becoming eligible for parole.
Amber R. Ramirez, 37, according to authorities, was Brown’s accomplice in his sexual abuse of the girl. Ramirez pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment at a hearing Monday in Crane’s courtroom.
She also was facing a count of statutory rape that was dismissed under the terms of her plea agreement. She could receive up to seven years on the endangerment count. The judge ordered a sentencing assessment of Ramirez and set her sentencing hearing for Sept. 16.
The charges against Brown and Ramirez stem from a birthday party March 1 at her residence in Sarcoxie involving the girl and other juveniles. A probable-cause affidavit states that Ramirez drove four girls gathered for a slumber party to Oklahoma to pick up Brown. When they got back to her place in Sarcoxie, Brown and Ramirez began smoking methamphetamine in front of the victim and offered some to her before engaging in sexual intercourse in front of her, according to the affidavit.
The next morning, they went to a motel in Carthage, where Brown allegedly raped the girl. The affidavit stated Ramirez was present during the sexual assault and at one point assisted Brown by handing him a condom.
Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher indicated at Brown’s plea hearing that the sodomy charge to which Brown was pleading guilty involved an oral sex act he committed with the girl. Fisher further indicated that had his case gone to trial, the state would have called Ramirez to testify as a witness to the crime.
