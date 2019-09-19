Dale Brendel, a native Missourian and newspaper group publisher in Oklahoma, has been named the new publisher of The Joplin Globe.
Brendel, 56, has been a group publisher for the Globe's parent company, CNHI, in Oklahoma, with oversight of the Stillwater News Press, Muskogee Phoenix, Tahlequah Daily Press and the Ada News.
Steve McPhaul, executive vice president of newspapers for CNHI, announced the appointment Thursday afternoon of Brendel as the new resident publisher of The Globe, effective immediately.
"Brendel has the depth and breadth of newspaper experience that will smartly serve the Globe's employees, readers, advertisers and communities," McPhaul said. "He has an exemplary record of improving the performance and quality of the newspapers he has managed over the years."
Brendel will continue serving as publisher for the newspaper group in Oklahoma while moving with his family to Joplin to assume resident publisher duties at the Globe.
Born and raised in Missouri, Brendel is a journalism graduate of the University of Missouri who began his career as a sports writer for the Blue Springs Examiner, and eventually became that newspaper's managing editor and general manager. He later worked as executive editor and general manager of the Independence Examiner in Missouri and the Leavenworth Times in Kansas.
He joined in CNHI in 2013 as general manager of the Stillwater News Press and was promoted a year later to publisher of the paper. He was named the Oklahoma group publisher in 2017.
"I am excited about the opportunity to work at a paper with the proud and honored tradition of the Globe," Brendel said. "I look forward to working with the Globe team and with getting involved in the Joplin community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.