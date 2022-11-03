Oklahoma voters will go to the polls to determine six races for statewide offices in Tuesday's general election.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Incumbent Republican Matt Pinnell will face off against Democrat candidate Melinda Alizadeh-Ford and Libertarian candidate Chris Powell.
• Pinnell, of Tulsa, was first elected as the state’s 17th lieutenant governor in 2018 with 62% of the vote. He serves as president of the Senate and is a member of 10 state boards and commissions. He was the director of State Parties for the Republican National Committee from 2013 to 2017 and served as chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party from 2010 to 2013. He is also a graduate of Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.
• Alizadeh-Ford is an Oklahoma City-based immigration attorney, who has previously worked as an administrative law judge, general counsel and a social worker. She earned her bachelor’s in 1984 degree from Texas A&M University and her law degree in 1999 from the Oklahoma City University School of Law.
• Powell lives in Midwest City.
STATE TREASURER
Three candidates are vying for the open state treasurer seat: Republican candidate Todd Russ, Democrat candidate Charles de Coune and Libertarian candidate Greg Sadler. Incumbent Randy McDaniel, a Republican, is not seeking election.
• Russ, 61, of Cordell, has served as a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 55 since 2009. Prior to that, he has more than 30 years of banking experience. Russ earned a bachelor’s degree in international finance from Southwestern Oklahoma State University; he also attended the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Colorado.
• De Coune, 50, of Oklahoma City, received his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Central Oklahoma. His professional credits include working as the lending manager for the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the chief operating officer for an Oklahoma City-based school district and a financial analyst for MidFirst Bank.
• Sadler lives in Newalla.
LABOR COMMISSIONER
Incumbent Republican Labor Commissioner Leslie Kathryn Osborn will square off against Democrat candidate Jack Henderson and Libertarian candidate Will Daugherty.
• Osborn, 58, of Mustang, is seeking reelection after assuming office in 2019. She is a former Republican member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 47 from 2008 to 2018. During those 10 years, she served as deputy majority whip and as assistant majority floor leader. She graduated from Oklahoma State University, receiving a bachelor's degree in business administration.
• Henderson, 71, was a member of the Tulsa City Council, representing District 1, from 2004 to 2016. He ran for reelection but lost in the general election. His professional experience includes working for telecommunications giant AT&T.
• Daugherty lives in Yukon.
CORPORATION COMMISSIONER
Vying for one of the three seats on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission are Republican candidate Kim David, Democrat candidate Margaret Warigia Bowman and independent candidate Don Underwood.
• David, 61, of Porter, has served as a state senator for District 18 since 2010; she also served as Oklahoma Senate majority leader from 2019 to 2021. The Oklahoma native earned her bachelor’s degree in petroleum geology from Oklahoma State University. Her professional experiences include working as a small-business owner in the property management industry.
• Bowman, 53, of Tulsa, is a longtime law professor who earned a bachelor’s degree from Columbia College in 1990 and a law degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1994. The California native earned her doctorate from Harvard University in 2009.
• Underwood lives in Inola.
EDUCATION SUPERINTENDENT
Republican candidate Ryan Walters and Democrat candidate Jena Nelson will face off for the chief education officer of the state.
• Walters, 36, of Edmond, was named secretary of public education, a Cabinet post, by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2020. He has also served as executive director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma and simultaneously teaches U.S. history at Millwood High School and McAlester High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in social science from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
• Nelson, 44, of Edmond, is a former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year (2020) who taught full time at an Oklahoma City-based middle school.
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican nominee Gentner Drummond is not without an opponent for election to the post of attorney general. He faces Libertarian candidate Lynda Steele. Drummond defeated incumbent John O’Connor during the June 28 Republican primary.
