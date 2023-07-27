An Oklahoma woman received a suspended sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty this week in Jasper County Circuit Court to a reduced charge in a stolen identities case.
Michelle L. Lucas, 36, of Sapulpa, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of receiving stolen property in a plea agreement allowing a five-year suspended sentence. She had been facing a more serious offense of trafficking in stolen identities.
Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Lucas five years with credit for 348 days already served in jail, execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Lucas was a passenger in a stolen pickup truck involved in a pursuit with Jasper County deputies April 1, 2022.
Deputies searched the vehicle after the pursuit and found a purse on the passenger's side floorboard that contained her driver's license as well as another driver's license, several credit cards and checks belonging to other people, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Also found in the vehicle were three temporary driver's licenses with different numbers and her name and date of birth on them.
